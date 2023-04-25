Big Eyes Coin sparks excitement amid Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade success

By Guest Writer • 25 April 2023 • 11:00

Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade has been a roaring success, adding huge conviction to the bullish crypto market. The Shanghai upgrade was the latest in a series of upgrades designed to improve the efficiency and security of the Ethereum network. It is part of Ethereum’s long-term plan to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is more energy-efficient than the current proof-of-work mechanism. The Ethereum community has welcomed the upgrade and helped boost the price of Ether, which has been performing exceptionally well recently.

The Future of Ethereum: The revolutionary technology that’s changing the Crypto Game

Ethereum is a decentralised, open-source blockchain platform that enables developers to build decentralised applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Ethereum was launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, and since then, it has become one of the most popular blockchain platforms in the world. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency is Ether (ETH), which is used to pay for transactions on the network and as a store of value.

Ethereum is often seen as the backbone of the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which has recently been one of the hottest areas of the crypto market. DeFi applications allow users to lend, borrow, and trade cryptocurrencies without intermediaries such as banks. This has made DeFi a popular choice for crypto investors looking to earn high investment returns.

Big Eyes Coin: The Altcoin that promises high returns in the Bull Market

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an altcoin that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a decentralised finance platform that aims to provide its users with various financial services, including lending, borrowing, and staking. BIG was created to provide a user-friendly platform for people new to DeFi, and it is designed to be easy to use and accessible to everyone.

BIG has a unique staking mechanism that allows users to earn rewards by staking their Big Eyes Coins. This is known as “liquid staking,” a relatively new concept in the world of cryptocurrency. Liquid staking allows users to stake their coins and still be able to use them for other purposes. This is in contrast to traditional staking, which requires users to lock up their coins for a set period of time.

Big Eyes Coin has been gaining popularity in the crypto market recently, and it has been attracting a lot of attention from investors who are looking for high returns on their investments. The platform has a strong community of supporters who are passionate about the project, and there is a lot of buzz around the upcoming end of presale and consecutive launch on the market.

XYZ Coin: The underrated Altcoin that could surpass expectations

Another altcoin that is generating buzz in the crypto community is XYZ Coin. Like Big Eyes Coin, XYZ Coin operates on the Ethereum blockchain and aims to provide a decentralized platform for artists to showcase and sell their work. However, there are some key differences between the two projects

XYZ Coin’s primary focus is on using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a marketplace for digital art. NFTs are unique digital assets verified on the blockchain and can represent ownership of a particular piece of art. This makes them an attractive option for artists who want to ensure the authenticity and uniqueness of their work.

Regarding price performance, XYZ Coin has also been on a bullish trajectory, with its value increasing by over 400% in the past year. While it is still early days for both BIG and XYZ Coin, the two projects offer exciting opportunities for investors looking to get involved in digital art and blockchain technology.

Conclusion: Ethereum’s innovations will continue to shape the market

The Ethereum Shanghai upgrade has added huge conviction to the bullish crypto market and has helped boost the price of Ethereum. BIG and XYZ are altcoins operating on the Ethereum blockchain and have recently gained popularity in the crypto market. BIG’s platform has a strong community of supporters and offers its users a range of financial services. With the market in a bullish phase, now could be a great time to invest in altcoins like Big Eyes Coin. To participate in the growth of Big Eyes Coin, visit their presale page and use the code END300 for a bonus.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido