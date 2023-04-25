BREAKING NEWS: Singer and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 16:32
Harry Belafonte has died at 96
As reported by The Guardian today Tuesday, April 25, it has been reported that the singer, actor and multi activist, has died from congestive heart failure at the age of 96.
Most people associate him with his most famous hit, Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), but there was so much more to the multi-talented man from New York.
Aside from iconic songs, numerous film roles, and winning a Tony award for acting, Belafonte spent his life championing a variety of causes.
Belafonte funded many projects to bring civil rights to Black Americans in the 1960s. He also campaigned against poverty, apartheid and Aids in Africa.
Belafonte was born in 1927 in working-class Harlem, New York, and as a child spent eight years of his childhood in a poor area of his parent’s birthplace, Jamaica.
He attended high school in New York, but it was discovered he had dyslexia and he dropped out in his early teens.
He took on casual work in markets and the New York’s garment industry, before joining the US Navy, aged 17 in March 1944.
After the war, he took acting classes, funded by singing folk, pop and jazz numbers in New York club gigs, where he was backed by groups including such famous names as Miles Davis and Charlie Parker. His fellow classmates were no less than Marlon Brando and Walter Matthau.
In 1954, Belafonte released his first album in 1954, but his 1957 album, Calypso, was the real breakthrough, becoming the first album to sell more than a million copies in America
Belafonte’s signature song Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), spent 18 weeks in the UK singles chart, including three weeks at No 2. Other hits followed including, Mary’s Boy Child and Island in the Sun.
He collaborated with many famous singers and on Belafonte’s 1962 album, Midnight Special, Bob Dylan’s made his first recorded appearance, playing harmonica.
Using his newfound wealth, he later threw himself into a lifetime of activism, he bailed Martin Luther King out of a Birmingham, Alabama, jail in 1963 and also helped organise the march on Washington for King’s “I have a dream” speech.
He successfully survived prostate cancer in 1996, after which he promoted awareness of the disease.
Belafonte leaves behind four children and his third wife Pamela Frank whom he married in 2008.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.