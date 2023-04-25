BREAKING NEWS: Singer and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 16:32

Harry Belafonte has died at 96

A spokesman on behalf of Harry Belafonte has confirmed that the legendary American singer, actor and activist has sadly passed away.

As reported by The Guardian today Tuesday, April 25, it has been reported that the singer, actor and multi activist, has died from congestive heart failure at the age of 96.

Most people associate him with his most famous hit, Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), but there was so much more to the multi-talented man from New York.

Aside from iconic songs, numerous film roles, and winning a Tony award for acting, Belafonte spent his life championing a variety of causes.

Belafonte funded many projects to bring civil rights to Black Americans in the 1960s. He also campaigned against poverty, apartheid and Aids in Africa.

Belafonte was born in 1927 in working-class Harlem, New York, and as a child spent eight years of his childhood in a poor area of his parent’s birthplace, Jamaica.

He attended high school in New York, but it was discovered he had dyslexia and he dropped out in his early teens.

He took on casual work in markets and the New York’s garment industry, before joining the US Navy, aged 17 in March 1944.

After the war, he took acting classes, funded by singing folk, pop and jazz numbers in New York club gigs, where he was backed by groups including such famous names as Miles Davis and Charlie Parker. His fellow classmates were no less than Marlon Brando and Walter Matthau.

In 1954, Belafonte released his first album in 1954, but his 1957 album, Calypso, was the real breakthrough, becoming the first album to sell more than a million copies in America

Belafonte’s signature song Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), spent 18 weeks in the UK singles chart, including three weeks at No 2. Other hits followed including, Mary’s Boy Child and Island in the Sun.

He collaborated with many famous singers and on Belafonte’s 1962 album, Midnight Special, Bob Dylan’s made his first recorded appearance, playing harmonica.

Using his newfound wealth, he later threw himself into a lifetime of activism, he bailed Martin Luther King out of a Birmingham, Alabama, jail in 1963 and also helped organise the march on Washington for King’s “I have a dream” speech.

He successfully survived prostate cancer in 1996, after which he promoted awareness of the disease.

Belafonte leaves behind four children and his third wife Pamela Frank whom he married in 2008.