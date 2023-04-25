By Max Greenhalgh • 25 April 2023 • 11:51
Car boot vases bought for €8 found to be worth much more. Photo Credit: Mick Murphy Wikimedia
Bargain hunter Christine Rehm saw the glass vases while browsing a car boot sale while living in Spain.
“The seller had marked them up for €10 but said I could have them for €8 as that’s what he’d decided to let them go for. We’ve looked after them and kept them behind glass but I’m redoing the lounge and thought I’d see if they were worth anything.”
Now living back in the UK, Christine decided to have them valued properly. An antique expert told Christine her vases were original Loetz – an Art Nouveau glass designer in pre-war Bohemia – and could fetch up to £1,200 at auction.
Sarah Williams, who is the senior valuer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “This was during the Art Nouveau period and is the period of manufacture that is most prized by collectors today. The Phaenomena Genre’s main characteristic is the rippled or feathered design on the surface of the object.
“This was achieved by wrapping hot glass threads around a molten glass base and then the threads were pulled on the surface to create the designs whilst all the materials were still malleable. The technique was patented in 1898.”
Loetz grew to produce some of the world’s most outstanding examples of Art Nouveau.
