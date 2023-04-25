Chart-topping band,Frankie Goes to Hollywood to reunite in UK

By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 9:47

Frankie Goes to Hollywood to reunite in UK. Credit: Jane McCormick Smith/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The chart-topping band are set to reunite after thirty-six years.

The band will be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK next month at St George’s Hall, Liverpool.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood, who all hail from Liverpool had two number-one hits with “Relax” and “The Power of Love” in the 1980s.

The band consisted of vocalist Holly Johnson, Mark O’Toole on bass, Brian Nash, on guitar and Peter Gill on drums. Their music was said to be provocative and in the early days the song “Relax” was banned by the BBC.

They split up in 1987 after the release of the album “Welcome to the Pleasure Dome” and Holly Johnson began a solo career and has previously declined invitations to reunite. But the band did get together for a Prince’s Trust concert in 2013 with Holly Johnson being replaced by Ryan Malloy who comes from Newcastle.

Other bands performing at the Eurovision song contest also have a connection with Liverpool. They include Atomic Kitten, The Real Thing and The Lightning Seeds.

The Eurovision Song contest will be hosted by AJ Odudo, together with comedian Joel Dommett and will also feature, the Ukranian 2014 winner Jamala, Austrian Conchita Wurst and last year’s winners the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.