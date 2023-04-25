By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 13:34

China to build space station on the moon ahead of plans by NASA Image: Gorodenkoff Shutterstock.com

China could be the first nation to set up a space station on the moon by 2030 as per a recent announcement made in the state media.

China could beat the US in the race to become the first country to set up a space station on the moon.

This announcement was made in the Chinese state media, as per Mail Online on Tuesday, April 25.

According to Wu Weiren, who is a physicist leading China´s mission to the moon, the country aims to set up a lunar space and research station before 2030.

Weiren said “By 2030, the footprints of the Chinese people will be left on the moon”, adding” There’s no question about it”.

This announcement by China comes almost after two years when Beijing announced plans to set up a joint base with Russia by 2035.

NASA had also previously announced its plans to set up the Artemis Base Camp on the moon by 2030, which would result in the two countries racing to be the first nation to successfully set up infrastructure on the moon.

Documents leaked in the US suggest that NASA plans to begin building a base on the moon by 2034.

But the agency has also announced that they hope to set up a permanent “lunar outpost” before the end of the decade.