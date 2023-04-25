Cost of Living Support Payments helps more than eight million people

By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 8:54
Cost of Living Support Payments help more than eight million people.
Credit: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay.com
The support payment, a total of £900, will be paid in three instalments.
The money will go to those people who are eligible and receiving means-tested benefits like pension credit or universal credit.
The first payment, due today will be £301 with the last instalment being paid on 17 May. The payments don’t need to be claimed. They will be sent automatically to the person’s bank account showing their National Insurance number followed by “DWPCOL”
Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary said today “This latest additional payment will be welcomed by millions of families-as will further payments over the next year.”
People have also been warned against scammers who will ask you for your bank details in order to make a payment. No details are required either on the computer or over the phone.
The people entitled to receive the payment are those receiving:
The payments will come either through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or for those eligible through tax credits, the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
People with disabilities are set to receive further payments worth £150. The winter fuel allowance will also be topped up for those eligible with a payment of either £150 or £300 from November.
In total, those who receive the three types of support will get £1,350 in payments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.