Crowning the King: Gibraltar announces exciting Coronation celebrations

By Betty Henderson • 25 April 2023 • 10:00

The Governor and Chief Minister are no strangers to Buckingham Palace and are set to return for King Charles' Coronation. Photo credit: HM Government of Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR is gearing up to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III in true style! A spectacular Coronation Parade at Convent Place will launch the celebrations on Wednesday, May 3 at 6pm.

The parade is set to feature service personnel from the British Forces Gibraltar and representatives from all of Gibraltar’s Essential Services. It promises to be a remarkable display of military precision and a celebration of the territory’s strong ties with the UK, including many residents’ British identity.

But the celebrations don’t stop there. The following day, on May 4, His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister will visit every school in Gibraltar to join in their Coronation celebrations.

Schools across the territory have been organising various events, including garden parties, assemblies, concerts, and street parties, to honour the historic occasion. Teachers and students are looking forward to joining the British family of nations in celebrating King Charles’ Coronation.

On Saturday, May 6, the public is also invited to watch a livestream of the King’s Coronation on a large screen that will be erected at Casemates Square. It will be a historic moment for the territory and an opportunity for Gibraltarians to come together to celebrate the coronation of their monarch.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, is also thrilled to have been invited, alongside His Excellency the Governor, to attend His Majesty’s Coronation in London.

Announcing the plans, Picardo explained, “I am also honoured to have been invited, alongside His Excellency the Governor, to attend His Majesty’s Coronation in London, where we will proudly represent the Government and People of Gibraltar”.

Overall, the upcoming Coronation celebrations in Gibraltar promise to be a joyous occasion, full of pomp and pageantry, as the territory joins the rest of the British family of nations in honouring the ascension of King Charles III to the throne.

The international community in neighbouring Spain is also expected to mark the occasion with activities planned in various regions.