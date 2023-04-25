By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 15:49

Fans to get refund from Tottenham stars after humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle Image: Cosmin Iftode Shutterstock.com

Tottenham fans will get a refund after they lost 6-1 against Newcastle, as stars will reimburse money from their own wages.

Tottenham stars will be paying for a refund to their fans after the recent defeat against Newcastle, when the team lost 6-1 against Newcastle, as per the Sun on Tuesday, April 25.

Several hundred supporters of Tottenham left the game after they conceded five goals in the first 21 minutes of the game.

Following the match, Tottenham´s interim manager, Christian Stellini was removed, and its players released a statement apologising to their fans for their performance.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn’t good enough”, said the statement, adding, “We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts”.

The players stated that “We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park”.

The statement also said that “We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us”.

“Together – and only together – can we move things forward”, it concluded.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy also issued a statement after their defeat that said, “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see”.

Levy said that “We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine”.

He added, “We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”