Food unfit for human consumption seized in Seville, Spain

By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 12:32
Food unfit for human consumption seized in Seville.
Credit: Ingo Mehling /
CC BY-SA 4.0
The Local Police in Sevilla intercepted a delivery of 113 kilos of food meant for the fair because it was unfit for human consumption.
The city council reported that police investigated the food in one of the access controls to the April fair and removed it as waste as it was not fit for human consumption.
The food included traditional dishes such as flamenquines, chicken skewers, tortillas, fish, fried foods and salad. One of the problems with the delivery was that the transportation was not chilled and therefore the food exceeded the appropriate temperature.
Controls will be maintained constantly during the eight days of the fair to try and prevent food that does not pass the due controls from being consumed in casetas (pop-up bars and restaurants)
The Sevilla Fair begins on Saturday and will start with a lighting show. There will be 4,000 police present for security. It is made up of 1,915 National Police, 1,055 local police and 984 Civil Guards.
The fair is one of the most important cultural festivals in the city and it attracts more than 1,000,000 people every year who come to eat, drink and dance with family and friends.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
