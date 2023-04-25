By Max Greenhalgh • 25 April 2023 • 12:26
Harry Potter star becomes a father Image: Wachiwit Shutterstock.com
Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing wizard Harry Potter in the popular movie franchise has become a father for the first time.
Radcliffe was spotted out walking the new-born with long-term partner Erin Darke in New York City.
A spokesperson for the Harry Potter star was said to have confirmed the happy news in March.
They said that the couple are ‘absolutely thrilled’ to become parents.
Radcliffe and Darke meet while filming ‘Kill Your Darlings‘ in 2012 and have been together for over a decade.
Daniel opened up to People about the first time he met Erin in 2020, saying: ‘Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.’
Radcliffe was chosen to play the lead character in the adaptation of the best-selling JK Rowling books and went on to star in all 8 films.
Since leaving the character of Harry Potter, Radcliffe has had a successful career acting on the West End and Broadway stages as well as various independent films and television series.
