Help your body’s natural cooling system by drinking water while exercising

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2023 • 16:06
KEEP DRINKING: Hydration essential while exercising in hot weather
Photo credit: Pexels/Jopwell
Remember, though, that exercise will increase your own body temperature and if you’re exposed to soaring temperatures for too long, your natural cooling system can start to fail.
That in turn could result in heat exhaustion, the debilitating fatigue that makes you feel that one more step will be your last. At worst, it could develop into heat stroke.
To avoid this and to keep cool, drink plenty of water every 20 minutes while exercising and more when you’ve stopped. At other times of the day, drink when thirsty.
On the other hand, don’t make the mistake of drinking too much as overhydration can lead to hyponatremia or low blood sodium.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
