Hitting home runs: Finnish Baseball League swings into Fuengirola

By Betty Henderson • 25 April 2023 • 11:00

A 2017 partnership brought the Finnish baseball league to Fuengirola Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA hosted the opening matches of the Finnish Baseball League over the weekend, and it was a grand slam of an event! The games took place at the Jesús Gámez field in the Elola sports complex, on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Lapuan Virki went head to head against Joensuu Maila in the women’s category on Saturday afternoon with Lapuan taking a 2-0 victory. On Sunday afternoon, IPV faced off against Hyvinkää Tahko in the men’s category, which saw Hyvinkää Tahko come out on top with a 1-0 victory.

Baseball is a popular sport in Finland, and the matches were a big deal, with live television coverage across the country. The event was made possible by a partnership signed in 2017 between the Finnish Baseball League and Fuengirola Town Hall.

The partnership between the Finnish Baseball League and Fuengirola Town Hall has been instrumental in bringing the sport to a wider audience.

Fuengirola is home to a large Finnish community and has a strong connection with the Scandinavian nation. The opening matches of the league were a chance for locals and tourists alike to experience the excitement of Finnish baseball.

The matches themselves were a thrilling spectacle, with players from Lapuan Virki and Joensuu Maila putting on an impressive display in the women’s category, while IPV and Hyvinkää Tahko battled it out in the men’s category.

Spectators were treated to an exciting atmosphere, with the stadium buzzing with excitement as the teams took to the field. With live television coverage across Finland, the matches were a chance for fans to show their support and for newcomers to get a taste of the excitement and passion that surrounds Finnish baseball.

As the season progresses, fans across Finland will be eagerly following their favourite teams and players, hoping for a shot at the championship title. For those who missed the opening matches, there are still plenty of opportunities to catch some exciting baseball action in the coming months.