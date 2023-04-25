By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 8:14
Jackass star chased by police.
TV personality and Jackass star is wanted over an altercation with his brother who he allegedly punched during a “physical confrontation” at their home in Pocopson Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania.
It is understood that police were called over the incident but Margera, who is a US actor, TV personality and former professional skateboarder ran off on foot in dense woodland before police arrived on the scene.
The call to the police came at around 11 am, 4 pm (UK time) on Sunday. Police found that Margera’s brother, Jesse had suffered minor injuries. He told police that the actor had pounded and kicked his bedroom door, despite it being locked.
Jesse Margera also said his brother had punched him in the eye, nose and ear during an argument in the kitchen of their home. He says he also discovered a threatening handwritten note which was signed “Bam.”
The actor is charged with simple assault, harassment and four counts of “terroristic threats.” An arrest warrant has been issued and police are still looking for him.
Margera had a starring role in the MTV series, Jackass, which involved a group of friends pranking each other and members of the public. However, in 2021 he was supposedly issued with a temporary restraining order by the franchise director.
He was fired from the production in its fourth series when he refused to attend rehab which was part of his contract, but he sued Paramount Pictures saying that he was unfairly dismissed.
