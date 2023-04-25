By Anna Ellis • 25 April 2023 • 14:16

Kacey's Bar in Playa Flamenca CC set to hold a charity fashion show. Image: Samaritans in Spain.

Head along to Kacey’s Bar in Playa Flamenca CC on Saturday, May 13, where you can enjoy a Charity fashion show.

Doors will open at 7.30.PM and all money raised on the night will be donated to the Samaritans in Spain.

It promises to be a fabulous evening with some real bargains to be had as all clothes and accessories will be sold for just €3 euros each!

There will be a wide selection to choose from, including the items being showcased by the models on the night.

The evening will be hosted by TKO presenter Chris Dyson and will include the chance to win a drink-laden hamper as well as other goodies.

Tickets are selling fast and there are only a small number still available. Tickets cost just €3.50 and cover entry, a glass of cava and nibbles.

All tickets are non-refundable and available to purchase from Kacey’s Bar.

Samaritans in Spain provides a confidential listening service to ALL English speakers, of any age in mainland Spain and the Islands.

The Samaritans are available on the FREEPHONE Spanish number 900 525 100.

For details on how to offer your support and more information can be found by visiting the website: www.samaritansinspain.com.