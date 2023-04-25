Lido surges ahead in liquid staking token competition with Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade; Big Eyes Coin concludes successful presale

By Guest Writer • 25 April 2023 • 12:00

The Ethereum Shanghai upgrade, set for April 12, is anticipated to release more than 18 million staked ether (worth approximately $34.2 billion) and spark intense competition among liquid staking protocols, dubbed the “Liquid Staking Wars.” This race for dominance in the liquid-staking realm is predicted to significantly influence the decentralised finance (DeFi) landscape.

Competition in liquid staking set to intensify as may approaches

The Curve Wars of the DeFi Summer are still fresh in the minds of many, where emerging stablecoin protocols fought aggressively to attain the greatest liquidity and the widest range of liquidity pairings on the Curve DEX. However, the Liquid Staking Wars are unique as they are being driven by the impending Shanghai upgrade that will enable liquidity providers (LPs) to effortlessly and cost-effectively unstake ETH from one LST protocol and move it to another.

By early May, the first battles of the Liquid Staking Wars will begin, as LST protocols vie for dominance by capturing the highest total value locked (TVL) and volume for their tokens. The protocol that can secure the most liquidity and market share is likely to emerge victorious, shaping the landscape of all crypto pairs across various decentralised exchanges (DEXs).

Lido emerges as leading contender in the battle for Liquid Staking Dominance

While LidoDao (LDO) currently holds a dominant market share of roughly 75% in LST TVL, other contenders such as Frax, Coinbase, Rocket Pool, and upcoming protocols that are yet to launch, are competing to become the premier ETH replacement in the Liquid Staking Wars.

Despite market conditions slowing down, there has been a notable trend of higher receiving addresses than sending addresses, suggesting a lack of significant sell pressure, as per Glassnode data. Investors who have staked their ETH through Lido should expect withdrawals to be available no earlier than early May.

However, it’s worth noting that Lido’s V2 testnet readiness and multiple security audits for its V2 upgrade won’t coincide with the Shapella software upgrade on April 12, which is set to allow ETH withdrawals. As in any war, the winners and losers in the Liquid Staking Wars will ultimately be determined by the tactical deployment of strategies on the battlefield.

The Ethereum Shanghai fork’s liquid staking protocol competition is set to encourage innovation, enhance LP strategies, and transform crypto pairs on DEXs. As protocols and LPs compete for market share and liquidity, the DeFi sector stands to gain from greater competition and the potential for increased returns. The impact of the Liquid Staking Wars on the DeFi landscape is still unknown, but the competition for dominance in the liquid staking arena will have a lasting effect on the wider DeFi ecosystem.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido