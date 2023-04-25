LIFESAVER: Dog finds rare donor match for dying owner

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 10:26
Lifesaver: Doberman
Credit: www.kingsporthumor.com (Kingsport Humor)
The woman, 44-year-old Lucy Humphrey, took her dogs Jake and Indie out for the day to the beach in Barry, South Wales. Little did she know it was probably one of the best decisions in her life, according to The Daily Mail, Tuesday. April 25.
Ms Humphry had been given just five years left to live after being diagnosed with Lupus which had brought on kidney failure and was desperately in need of a kidney donor.
Against incredible odds of one in 22 million the pet Doberman sniffed out the perfect match for the vital kidney transplant.
She and her partner, Cenydd Owen, 49, from Caerphilly, South Wales, had planned a weekend break in Aberystwyth, but Ms Humphrey didn’t feel well enough for the long 90-mile journey so instead went to their nearest beach at Barry.
On arrival, Indie, the couple’s pet Doberman, ran over to a complete stranger about 100 yards away, started fussing around her and would not leave the woman’s side.
Ms Humphrey apologised to the stranger, Katie James, 40, and the two women started a conversation during which they discovered one was waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant and the other had just recently registered as a donor.
After undergoing tests it turned out Ms James was a perfect match Ms Humphrey commented, ‘It was amazing, Indie almost sussed her out and chose her.
‘A surgeon told us it’s a one in 22 million chance to find the perfect match, and that’s what I needed.’
Recalling the events of what happened, Ms Humphrey said, ‘Indie kept going over to this woman about 100 yards away, we were calling her back but she wouldn’t leave her alone.
‘We thought she had food or something and in the end, Cenydd went over to apologise because Dobermans can be a bit intimidating.
‘She was actually having quite a bad time herself, so I invited her to our barbecue.
‘She came over, bought some drink over with her, and offered me some.
‘Cenydd explained that I couldn’t drink as I was on dialysis. She was like: “Oh, what’s that for?” and he said I was waiting for a kidney transplant.’
The life-saving operation took place last year on October 3 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Lucy is now fully recovered and living a normal, happy life.
Ms Humphrey will be forever grateful to Ms James whom she described as a ‘wonderful, selfless person.’
The donor, Ms James, concluded, ‘I feel really lucky that I got to know Lucy, I know that it’s worked and I know that she’s out there living her life. To me, there’s been no negative to it whatsoever.
‘It’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I feel so proud of myself and my family are proud of me.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.