LIFESAVER: Dog finds rare donor match for dying owner

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 10:26

Lifesaver: Doberman

A trip to the beach with her pet dogs proved to be a lifesaver for one woman diagnosed with kidney failure.

The woman, 44-year-old Lucy Humphrey, took her dogs Jake and Indie out for the day to the beach in Barry, South Wales. Little did she know it was probably one of the best decisions in her life, according to The Daily Mail, Tuesday. April 25.

Ms Humphry had been given just five years left to live after being diagnosed with Lupus which had brought on kidney failure and was desperately in need of a kidney donor.

Against incredible odds of one in 22 million the pet Doberman sniffed out the perfect match for the vital kidney transplant.

She and her partner, Cenydd Owen, 49, from Caerphilly, South Wales, had planned a weekend break in Aberystwyth, but Ms Humphrey didn’t feel well enough for the long 90-mile journey so instead went to their nearest beach at Barry.

On arrival, Indie, the couple’s pet Doberman, ran over to a complete stranger about 100 yards away, started fussing around her and would not leave the woman’s side.

Ms Humphrey apologised to the stranger, Katie James, 40, and the two women started a conversation during which they discovered one was waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant and the other had just recently registered as a donor.

After undergoing tests it turned out Ms James was a perfect match Ms Humphrey commented, ‘It was amazing, Indie almost sussed her out and chose her.

‘A surgeon told us it’s a one in 22 million chance to find the perfect match, and that’s what I needed.’

Recalling the events of what happened, Ms Humphrey said, ‘Indie kept going over to this woman about 100 yards away, we were calling her back but she wouldn’t leave her alone.

‘We thought she had food or something and in the end, Cenydd went over to apologise because Dobermans can be a bit intimidating.

‘She was actually having quite a bad time herself, so I invited her to our barbecue.

‘She came over, bought some drink over with her, and offered me some.

‘Cenydd explained that I couldn’t drink as I was on dialysis. She was like: “Oh, what’s that for?” and he said I was waiting for a kidney transplant.’

The life-saving operation took place last year on October 3 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Lucy is now fully recovered and living a normal, happy life.

Ms Humphrey will be forever grateful to Ms James whom she described as a ‘wonderful, selfless person.’

The donor, Ms James, concluded, ‘I feel really lucky that I got to know Lucy, I know that it’s worked and I know that she’s out there living her life. To me, there’s been no negative to it whatsoever.

‘It’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I feel so proud of myself and my family are proud of me.’