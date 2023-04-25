Man arrested in Santa Cruz de Tenerife for making hoax bomb threat at Los Rodeos Airport

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 20:02
Image of Los Rodeos Airport in in Tenerife.
Credit: Google maps - Gonzalo Fernandez
As reported in a statement from the National Police today, Tuesday, April 25, a 43-year-old man was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of public disorder. The detainee allegedly alerted the 091 emergency number operators of the planting of a bomb at the Tenerife North airport, which subsequently notified the airport security services.
The incident occurred last Thursday 20, when the National Police received an anonymous call warning them that an explosive device had been planted at Los Rodeos airport, as reported by laprovincia.es.
As a result, units from the force were dispatched to the facility as per the necessary security protocols, to determine the validity of the reported threat. After conducting a thorough sweep of the airport, the threat was confirmed as a false alarm and normal service was restored.
Proceedings were initiated to identify the alleged perpetrator of the event. A 43-year-old man was swiftly arrested in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife by National Police officers. He was placed at the disposal of the competent judicial authority.
The National Police pointed out that making a false statement about the placement of an explosive device is a crime of public disorder. If found guilty of such an offence, the suspect can be punished with a prison term from three months and one day to one year.
Making a bomb threat which turns out to be a false alarm results in the deployment of various security services. This can result in serious harm to members of the public. Resources are dispatched to deal with supposed threats which in turn means they might not be immediately available to respond to the urgent demands of citizens.
