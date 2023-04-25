By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 15:13

Man riding MOTORCYCLE tragically dies after falling off a bridge in Spain Image: @112cmadrid Twitter.com

Officials in Spain said a 31-year-old man riding a motorcycle has died after he fell from a bridge in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

According to TeleMadrid on Tuesday, April 25, the incident happened on the M-513 road, as the man died after he fell from over eight metres, while he was riding his motorcycle.

Officials said that the man fell from the M-513 road to the M-503 before the emergency services were informed.

As per a statement by a spokesperson of Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid, “the SUMMA-112 medical team was only able to confirm the death of the motorcyclist following a call to Madrid112 at 00.00 on Monday night”.

Authorities said that the Pozuelo de Alarcón City Council Emergency Service and the Local Police also worked on the operation.

Meanwhile, investigations have been started by the Guardia Civil after the incident, as the cause of the accident remains unknown.

Following the incident, a post was also made by the 112 Comunidad de Madrid that said, “A motorcyclist has died after falling from the #M513 to the #M503 by a bridge about 8 meters high”.

It added, “The medical team of #SUMMA112 has only been able to confirm the death.”

The statement also added that “The @guardiacivil is investigating. They have also worked @SEAPAPozuelo and #PolicíaLocal”.

Un motorista ha muerto tras caer desde la #M513 a la #M503 por un puente de unos 8 metros de altura. El equipo médico del #SUMMA112 solo ha podido confirmar el fallecimiento. Investiga @guardiacivil. Han trabajado también @SEAPAPozuelo y #PolicíaLocal. #PozueloDeAlarcón pic.twitter.com/THpEZKL1cm — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) April 25, 2023