Masks may soon only be worn voluntarily in pharmacies and health centres in Spain

By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 10:29

Masks may soon not be needed in pharmacies and health centres in Spain. Credit: eugenegurkov/Shutterstock.com

Fernando Simón, the Director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Centre recently made a statement about the wearing of masks.

He said he believed that the “mask” will soon cease to be mandatory in pharmacies and it won’t be too long afterwards that they won’t be required in health centres either.

However, he did state that people needed to be responsible and said that anyone with a respiratory infection should wear a mask to avoid contagion.

He said in a meeting with journalists, he has vindicated the lessons learned from the pandemic and he stressed that a mask is not a protection against Coronavirus, but rather to protect the rest of the population from respiratory infections.

He went on to say, “You might look at a person because they are wearing a mask when they have a cough, but they should be thanked for avoiding risk to others.” He then repeated that for healthy people the mandatory wearing of masks in pharmacies “will end soon.”

“It will not hurt to have compulsory mask wearing in health centres for a little while longer as its mandatory use in common spaces is to prevent the entry of viruses through visitors and workers, but it is not going to last too long.”

“If we manage to maintain the culture of protecting others, I believe that this will be able to change soon and that the mandatory nature of masks will be eliminated soon.”