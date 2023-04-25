By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 13:06
Men having leg lengthening surgery in the US.
A doctor in the US has said that the procedure is becoming more and more popular.
That is despite a recovery time of several months and a cost of thousands of dollars.
Limb lengthening can make an arm or leg longer. It is often used to treat skeletal dysplasia, bone growth problems and differences in bone lengths.
But, according to Dr Shahab Mahboubian who is a surgeon at the Height Lengthening Institute in Burbank, California, the procedure is becoming more popular with men who “feel inferior” about being short.
He said he will probably carry out 50 of the height lengthening procedures this year, which is more than double the amount he was doing three years ago.
Limb lengthening takes several months to achieve. A doctor will cut the bone to make two different segments and then insert an orthopaedic lengthening device into the bone. The device slowly, over time pulls the two bone segments apart which makes the bone longer.
In 2016 Body Logic MD asked over 1,000 men and women questions about their height. The study found that 49 per cent of women and 60 per cent of men wanted to be taller. The ideal height for a female, the survey respondents said was 5’9” for a woman and 6 ft for a man.
