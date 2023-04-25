Multi-millionaire Russian MP linked to the UK found dead at his home in the Lipetsk region

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 19:34

Image of Russian MP Nikolay Bortsov. Credit: Wikipedia - By Duma.gov.ru, CC BY 4.0

Nikolay Bortsov, a multi-millionaire Russian MP with ties to the UK was discovered dead at his home in the Lipetsk region.

Nikolay Bortsov, a multi-millionaire Russian MP said to have links with the UK was discovered dead at his home in the Lipetsk region of the country last Sunday, April 23. No cause of death was confirmed. According to data leaked in 2019, he secretly obtained the right to reside in Britain, as reported by metro.co.uk.

The deceased oligarch was believed to have been a loyal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and belonged to the pro-Putin party ‘United Russia’. However, the 77-year-old somehow managed to acquire ‘indefinite leave to remain’ a resident of the United Kingdom.

Bortsov built up his vast wealth after founding a soft drinks company in Russia. He subsequently sold PepsiCo a major stake in this business. Between 2011 and 2021, he appeared in the Forbes list of Russia’s richest businessmen, with a fortune estimated to be in the region of £450 million.

Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, there has been a string of high-profile Russians known to be close to him who have ‘died suddenly’.

One of the most recent was Vyacheslav Rovneiko, who was believed to have been a former KGB spy. He was found dead at his home near Moscow late on Wednesday, February 22. The 59-year-old was the co-founder of Urals Energy, the Russian energy giant, and was a major oligarch in the 1990s and 2000s.