By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 12:47

Nine countries pledge to make ‘Europe’s biggest green power plant’ Image: TebNad Shutterstock.com

Nine countries have pledged to transform the North Sea into Europe´s biggest green power plant and to increase the capacity of offshore wind farms by eight times the current level.

The North Sea is set to emerge as the centre of Europe´s future energy production after a recent pledge by nine European countries to increase the capacity of offshore wind farms by eight times.

The four founding countries of the North Sea coalition which includes Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium were joined in the pledge by France, Ireland, Norway, and Luxembourg, with the UK represented at the ministerial level.

The goal of this ambitious project is to develop “at least 120 gigawatts (GW) of energy in 2030 – four times more than its current capacity – and 300 GW in 2050, a sufficient amount to cover the consumption of 300 million homes”, as per La Vanguardia on Tuesday, April 25.

This announcement about the project was made jointly with Emmanuel Macron, French President, Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission chief, along with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Denmark, and Luxembourg.

The summit where this pledge was made took place at Ostend, as the Belgian Minister for Energy called this project “Europe’s biggest green power plant”.

Grant Shapp, Britain’s energy security minister and Norway´s prime minister also committed to developing “energy islands”, which would be “connected renewable generation sites at sea and work on carbon capture projects”, as per the Guardian.

Tinne van der Straeten, the Belgian energy minister said “We are unlocking our offshore energy ambitions,” adding, “Coordination is absolutely essential. If each of the nine countries acts alone, we’ll collectively fail. Planning is at the core of everything”.

Meanwhile, Macron emphasized the importance of having all the infrastructure for the project produced in Europe, which would also create jobs.

He said, “We don’t want to repeat the errors we’ve committed in the past, deploying equipment made on the other side of the world”.

Von der Leyen said that this project in the North Sea will soon be “the powerhouse of Europe”, as Scholz called the summit “very important”.

Leaders also stressed on the requirement to protect these offshore wind farms and from “sabotage and espionage”.