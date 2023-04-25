No SEX please, we’re astronauts

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 11:41

In space no one can hear you scream. Credit: Elena11 at Shutterstock

With interest in space tourism set to soar in the next 10 years, there are some delicate topics to be discussed.

Experts claim that space tourists will have to sign a ‘no nookie’ contract before they are allowed to blast off, according to the Mail Online, Tuesday, April 25.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin have been leading the way in space tourism, but a new report has raised concerns over legal and biological issues.

A professor of astrobiology at Cranfield University, David Cullen recently commented that there are ‘unanswered biological and legal questions’ regarding low-gravity space sex that should be ‘urgently addressed.’

The report said in part, ‘It is unrealistic to assume that all space tourism participants will abstain from sexual activities while exposed to microgravity and increased levels of ionising radiation during spaceflight.

‘This raises the possibility of uncontrolled human conception in space, which poses a significant risk to the emerging space tourism sector.

‘Our knowledge of the effects of these space environments on the early stages of human reproduction and the long-term consequence to human offspring is in its infancy.’

When asked about the taboo topic of sex between astronauts, NASA has always officially attested that ‘no humans have ever had sex in space.’

However, within the next 10 years, interest in space tourism is expected to grow with everyday people taking recreational breaks beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

In the last few years, companies such as, SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have all been involved in safely taking civilians into space before returning them back to Earth.

Although astronauts undergo training to quell any sexual urges, experts argue that the ‘expected motivations and behaviours of space tourists will differ from that of professional astronauts’.

Later this year, a Japanese billionaire and eight hand-picked civilians will orbit the moon for a week-long jaunt on a SpaceX vehicle.

Madrid-based Halo Space and Space Perspective in Florida are developing giant space balloons to carry luxury capsules 19 miles high into the stratosphere, where paying customers can enjoy a six-hour out-of-this-world experience.

A Space Tourism Conference is due to be held in Los Angeles on April 28, where the report will be discussed in detail.