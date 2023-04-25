By Imran Khan • 25 April 2023 • 17:35
Over 1,600 people onboard 47 boats rescued in Mediterranean sea
Authorities in Italy have rescued over 1,600 migrants who were found onboard 47 boats in the central Mediterranean sea.
This announcement was made by the Italian coastguard in a statement, as per Reuters on Tuesday, April 25.
The coastguard said that “Late on Monday (April 24) it had taken to safety around 1,200 migrants”, adding that, “at least 23 people were missing and one body was recovered at sea following three shipwrecks”.
Italian news agencies said that 12 more boats carrying about 400 migrants, were rescued on Tuesday.
Officials said that the migrants were taken ashore at the island of Lampedusa, after being rescued.
This comes as Italy has witnessed a huge increase in migrants crossing on boats from Tunisia to its coast.
Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers recently held a discussion in Luxembourg to “respond to growing instability” in Tunisia, as Italy has offered to pay the country to make “economic and political reforms” on the country.
Matteo Piantedosi, Italian interior minister is now scheduled to visit Tunisia this week, along with top migration officials from the EU and their French counterpart.
