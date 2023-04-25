Patrick Murray, Only Fools and Horses star announces return of cancer

By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 7:35

Only Fools and Horses Van. Credit: Evelyn Simak/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Patrick Murray played the loveable character Mickey Pearce in the iconic series.

Last year Patrick revealed he had cancer, but said he hoped that the removal of the tumour on his lung and one on his liver, along with some chemotherapy would make him better.

But sadly, it appears that his lung cancer has returned. On Monday the 66-year-old actor told his Twitter followers “Despite all the wonderful efforts” of hospital staff, his “lung cancer had returned.”

Patrick was also known for his role in the 1970s Quadrophenia. He continued in his tweet “I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago, unfortunately, that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones.

“It has also entered my lymphatic system.”

The actor confirmed he was having radiology and chemotherapy and that his doctors were hopeful due to recent advances in cancer treatments.

He said his consultant was “confident that the Chemo will keep things in check for months and even years…I am feeling positive with my good (wife’s) awesome support.”

Fellow actor and co-star in the Only Fools and Horses series, John Challis who played second-hand car dealer, Boycie passed away in 2021 from cancer aged 79.