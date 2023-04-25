Sculpting a legacy: Málaga’s Picasso Museum to offer artistic workshops on anniversary

By Betty Henderson • 25 April 2023 • 15:00

The museum features a variety of the artist’s masterpieces. Photo credit: Museo Picasso Málaga (via Facebook)

PABLO Picasso’s sculptures are set to come to life at the Museo Picasso Málaga as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic artist’s passing in 2023.

The museum is offering a unique opportunity for all ages to create their own Picasso-inspired sculptures using materials such as wood, bronze, iron, cement and steel with an art programme entitled the “Museo en Movimiento”.

The programme launches on Saturday, April 29 with a ‘Caretos’ mask making workshop at the museum. The ‘Jardín de Esculturas’ workshop will then follow on Saturday, May 20 and Saturday, June 10, with participants creating their own masterpieces that will be displayed in the museum’s garden.

Visitors can also marvel at an upcoming Picasso exhibition ‘Materia y Cuerpo’ which opens in the city on Tuesday, May 9. Workshops cost €5 per person (including children), while entry to the exhibition is free.

The Museo Picasso Málaga is also offering a variety of other events and exhibitions as part of its celebration of the artist’s life and work. Another upcoming event is ‘Picasso’s Kitchen’, an exhibition running from Wednesday, May 31 that explores the role of food in Picasso’s art and life.

The exhibition features works from throughout the artist’s career, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and drawings, all centered around themes of food, drink, and dining.

The globally-renowned artist spent his early years in the city and attended art school there before moving to Madrid to pursue his career as an artist. Despite spending most of his life outside of Málaga, Picasso maintained a strong connection to the city throughout his lifetime.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Picasso or simply looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon with your family, the Museo Picasso Málaga has something for everyone this summer.

With so many exciting events and exhibitions on offer, there’s never been a better time to explore the life and work of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.