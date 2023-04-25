Pop star reveals huge health blow as she prepares for comeback

By Max Greenhalgh • 25 April 2023 • 10:30
Jess Glynne
Image Credit: Cal Holman from Columbus, GA, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Jess Glynne has issued an open letter to fans announcing her comeback while also opening up on her health struggles.
“In 2021 I lost a friend in a really tragic way and it has changed the way I see and feel like.
“I was deeply unhappy and I was so lost in my career and I felt trapped by people who didn’t believe in me during such a sensitive time.
“I made a decision to walk away from all that negativity and start again because I saw how short life is and how important it is to look after you.
“I had no idea how it would work out but I had to put my happiness and my mental health first.”
The singer made history in the UK by becoming the first female solo singer to get 7 number 1 hits.
She has been off the music scene since 2020 but used the open letter to announce her return with a new album expected later this year.
“I believe that these are some of the best songs I have ever written and I have had some of the most beautiful and euphoric experiences with just me.”
The singer has been confirmed to be playing Capital’s Summertime Ball in June and the British Grand Prix launch party in July.
