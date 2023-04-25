Prince William phone-hacking claim: The Sun settles out of court

By David Laycork • 25 April 2023 • 18:42
Image of Prince William
Credit: 360b/shutterstock
It has been revealed that the owners of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN) made an undisclosed payment to Prince William, Prince Of Wales in 2020, believed to be a settlement for phone-hacking allegations.
The revelation of an out-of-court settlement came through papers from Prince Harry‘s lawyers, as he also pursued a claim against NGN for the alleged illegal gathering of information. The papers, however, did not reveal the amount of the settlement or confirm the reason behind the claim.
The BBC has reported that: “Prince William was paid a “very large sum” by the owners of The Sun to settle historical phone hacking claims, court documents show”
Prince William was paid a "very large sum" by the owners of The Sun to settle historical phone hacking claims, court documents showhttps://t.co/YDaNa3fn90 pic.twitter.com/fFadJ0ESVj
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 25, 2023
Harry, The Duke of Sussex in a witness statement said that the owners of The Sun had a secret agreement with Palace officials. This delayed him from bringing his own claim and he was eventually told by NGN that he had run out of time to make his claim.
The alleged agreement was apparently put in place so that members of the Royal Family wouldn’t have to reveal sensitive information in court, and that all such claims would be concluded with an admission of guilt or a settlement with an apology.
NGN has denied that any such deal existed.
Back in 2012, Prince Harry began to suspect that he and his brother’s phones had been hacked, having learned that royal staff were starting legal proceedings against The Sun’s owners. As such, they were told they couldn’t start their own legal action.
Prince Harry has also made cases against the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail groups. But it is The Sun’s journalists and private investigators that he has accused of obtaining confidential information from as far back as when he was 11 or 12 years old.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
