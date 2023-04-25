Sick world on verge of third world war says Russian Security Council chief

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 13:47

Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com

The former Russian president and current Russian Security Council chief has used inflammatory rhetoric over the current world crisis.

Speaking from Moscow today, Tuesday, April 25, a high-ranking politician and close ally of Putin ramped up the heat in his latest comments, as reported by The Independent.

Dmitry Medvedev, 57, who made the comments, was Russian prime minister up until 2020, and before that served as President of Russia between 2008 and 2012.

In a stark warning, he said, ‘the world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war,’ speaking at a conference in Moscow.

Medvedev tempered his comments by adding that the chances of a new world war were growing, but not inevitable. He also added that in his opinion the threat of nuclear escalation was more serious than climate change.

Russia’s latest incendiary words come amid reports that they have just introduced its new T-14 Armata battle tank for use against Ukraine. Although state-owned news agency RIA Novosti confirmed, ‘but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations.’

In another exchange last night about the ongoing battle in Bakhmut, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maylar, likened Russia to Syria,

‘Using the so-called “Syrian tactics” of total destruction of buildings and structures, the enemy in some places has [made] progress at the expense of destroyed objects.’