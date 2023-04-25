Sick world on verge of third world war says Russian Security Council chief

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 13:47
Dmitry Medvedev.
Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com
Speaking from Moscow today, Tuesday, April 25, a high-ranking politician and close ally of Putin ramped up the heat in his latest comments, as reported by The Independent.
Dmitry Medvedev, 57, who made the comments, was Russian prime minister up until 2020, and before that served as President of Russia between 2008 and 2012.
In a stark warning, he said, ‘the world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war,’ speaking at a conference in Moscow.
Medvedev tempered his comments by adding that the chances of a new world war were growing, but not inevitable. He also added that in his opinion the threat of nuclear escalation was more serious than climate change.
Russia’s latest incendiary words come amid reports that they have just introduced its new T-14 Armata battle tank for use against Ukraine. Although state-owned news agency RIA Novosti confirmed, ‘but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations.’
In another exchange last night about the ongoing battle in Bakhmut, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maylar, likened Russia to Syria,
‘Using the so-called “Syrian tactics” of total destruction of buildings and structures, the enemy in some places has [made] progress at the expense of destroyed objects.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.