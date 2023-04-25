Serving up fun: Simply Thriving Group to offer two social meals near Fuengirola

By Betty Henderson • 25 April 2023 • 12:00

Simply Thriving members enjoyed a show earlier this month. The welcoming social group meets twice monthly. Photo credit: David White (via Facebook)

THE Simply Thriving social group is bringing excitement to the month of May with two upcoming events on the Costa del Sol that are not to be missed!

On Thursday, May 4, the group plans to enjoy a delicious lunch at the renowned Bistro Michel in Torreblanca, near Fuengirola. Members of the group will meet next door for a drink beforehand.

This lunch will be an opportunity for the members of the group to enjoy some social fun, catching up with old friends and making some new ones while enjoying a scrumptious meal.

The fun continues on Thursday, May 11, when the group heads to The Village Inn Riviera del Sol near Mijas for an evening of entertainment, good food, and drinks, from 7pm. Sean, a fantastic entertainer, will take the stage at 8:15pm for a fabulous show.

Guests at the dinner will have a choice of three mouthwatering main courses: sirloin steak with all the trimmings, scampi, chips and peas, or vegetable lasagne. Guests can also indulge in various sweets and a small beer or glass of wine, all for €15!

The group had an amazing night out on Saturday, April 15th, when they saw ‘Curtain Up’ at the Sunset Beach Club. This show featured songs from popular West End shows and was headlined by the talented Ricky Lavazza, who was supported by Juliet Williams, Gemma Lloyd, and Emma Prothero. Before the show, some members even visited “The Carvery” for the best roast on the coast.

Val Williams’ Simply Thriving Group is an active social group on the Costa del Sol which aims to provide a space for like-minded people to come together and enjoy a monthly lunch club and one event each month.

The Simply Thriving Group always has a fantastic time at their social events and is looking forward to many more in the future. Anyone is welcome to join and make new friends. Contact Val on 951313257 or check out the Facebook page for more details and to book.