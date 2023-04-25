BREAKING: Tucker Carlson and Fox News 'have agreed to part ways' Close
Summer comes early to Spain and with it the first cherries

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2023 • 15:01

CHERRIES: Give you a good night’s sleep and reduce blood pressure Photo credit: Pixabay/Pasja1000

CHERRIES are a seasonal treat, with Spain’s best grown in Jerte (Extremadura) as well as inland in the provinces of Alicante and Valencia.

Drinking the juice of sour cherries is said to get you get a better night’s sleep and will also reduce post-workout pain. Meanwhile, the tarter varieties should also help you to slim down, owing to their anthocyanin content which activates the molecules that assist in speeding up fat burning and decreasing fat storage.

The sweeter varieties of cherries have an abundance of potassium, a natural blood-pressure reducer, and are rich in beta carotene, vitamin C, anthocyanins and quercetin.

