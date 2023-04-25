TMS Network (TMSN) sets the standard in Crypto dominance, soaring past Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) Amidst Twitter’s Ambitions

By Guest Writer • 25 April 2023 • 9:47

Twitter has been featured heavily in the media ever since Elon Musk took over the company last year, and this move of attention from crypto over to the social media giant has harmed the progress of some major crypto projects like Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC). That said, TMS Network (TMSN) has had no issues bringing attention to the ongoing second phase of its token presale, and TMS Network (TMSN)’s token has skyrocketed 1600% during the event.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders access to sophisticated tools for risk management, as well as educational and training materials, to help them control risk and make smart trading choices. This enables traders to better handle their portfolios and exploit opportunities in a risk-aware and disciplined way.

Social trading is a growing trend among traders who want to learn and benefit from the experience of more successful traders, which is why this feature will see heavy integration into TMS Network (TMSN). TMS Network (TMSN)’s social trading function allows traders to track and copy the trades of successful traders, giving them exposure to the experience and insights of more skilled traders.

One of the most widely used trading platforms among retail traders is the well-known MetaTrader 4 and 5. Traders who use algorithms such as expert advisors on MT4 know that these experts will only work on the MT4 or MT5 software that they were designed for. TMS Network (TMSN) can take an expert advisor and recode the algorithm into its own language, making it possible to run your expert advisor on the TMS Network (TMSN).

Polygon (MATIC)

y00ts is a popular NFT collection that migrated from Solana (SOL) to Polygon (MATIC), a blockchain network that offers faster and cheaper transactions. Recently, y00ts became the most traded Polygon (MATIC) NFT collection on OpenSea, a leading NFT marketplace.

There have been a number of other examples of the growth of Polygon (MATIC)’s NFT ecosystem to appear over the past year, such as Magic Eden’s Mint Madness event, which attracted over 230,000 wallets, and Drill Club’s announcement of launching on Polygon (MATIC). Polygon (MATIC)’s native token has also increased in price and market capitalisation, while showing bullish signs for further growth.

That said, it’s unclear how far a layer-one crypto network like Polygon (MATIC) can go if it’s mainly built around speculative NFTs.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain platform that aims to connect different blockchains and enable interoperability, scalability, and innovation. There are two key aspects of Polkadot (DOT)’s development going forward: its parachain auctions and its decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Polkadot’s (DOT) parachain auctions, a mechanism to allocate slots for different blockchains to connect to the Polkadot (DOT) network, are a key driver of its network value. There are over 400 projects building on Polkadot (DOT), with 100 of them competing for parachain slots. This can create high demand and competition for the slots, which in turn increases the value of DOT, the native token of Polkadot (DOT) that is used for staking.

In terms of the growth and potential of Polkadot (DOT)’s DeFi ecosystem, there is a total value locked (TVL) of over $10 billion, ranking third among all blockchain platforms. This could be due to Polkadot (DOT)’s interoperability feature, which allows DeFi users and developers to access multiple blockchains and assets. Some of the prominent DeFi projects on Polkadot (DOT) are Acala, Moonbeam, Reef Finance, and Polkastarter.

The key problems for Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) going forward will be competing with Ethereum (ETH)’s dominance. For TMS Network (TMSN), there is an advantage in building on top of the world’s largest DeFi ecosystem.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

