Top Cryptocurrencies to buy today: Nexo (NEXO), KuCoin Token (KCS) and Collateral Network (COLT)

The crypto sector is currently going through some positive corrections as many investors are drawn to it after the collapse of many centralized banks. Today, we will take a closer look at Collateral Network (COLT), an innovative Web3 crypto challenger lender that has been forecasted for 3500% gains, that has even attracted Nexo (NEXO) and KuCoin Token (KCS) holders.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) has developed a brilliant blockchain-based peer-to-peer lending platform that enables users to borrow cryptos against physical assets. On this platform, you can unlock liquidity from any tangible assets you have, including rare whiskeys, luxurious watches, real estate, cars, and other items, without actually selling them.

How? If you need a loan, send the asset to Collateral Network (COLT) as collateral, which will mint an NFT that represents the physical version of the asset itself. After this, the NFT will be fractionalised. Users can become ‘fractional lenders’ as they purchase parts of the NFT, funding the loans while receiving a predetermined interest rate in the process.

At the heart of the Collateral Network (COLT) platform and its ecosystem will lie its native token, COLT, which can now be bought for a presale value of only $0.014. The advantages of owning Collateral Network (COLT) tokens include governance voting rights, staking rewards, discounts and more. Due to the innovation that it brings, many experts are bullish on the Collateral Network (COLT) project as they see its token value rising to $0.35 by the time the presale finishes.

Since only 38% of the 1.4B Collateral Network (COLT) token supply will be available during its presale, now would be an excellent opportunity to purchase it, as the Collateral Network (COLT) token could surge 100x when it gets listed on major exchanges.

Nexo (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) recently announced it would begin processing immediately 1:1 unstaking tokens following the Shanghai update. With this announcement, Nexo (NEXO) has gained more traction among crypto users.

However, this news has not affected the Nexo (NEXO) token as it trades at $0.6668, a fall of 3.33% in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing. When looking at the technical analysis for Nexo (NEXO), we can also see a bearish sentiment, with all of its moving averages displaying sell signals. The daily trading chart’s RSI for Nexo (NEXO) also exhibits a negative crossover, indicating the strength of the present bearish trend.

The 24-hour trading volume for Nexo (NEXO) has also decreased by 0.39% to $5,296,768. This sudden decrease shows negative market movement for Nexo (NEXO), as experts predict Nexo (NEXO) could fall to its support level of $0.624 by December 2023.

KuCoin Token (KCS)

Many U.S. regulators have been watching KuCoin Token (KCS) in the last few weeks. After a New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the exchange last month, KuCoin Token (KCS) saw a negative trend that has yet to pass.

Currently, KuCoin Token (KCS) is $8.76, down 0.52% overnight, at the time of writing. On a positive note, the technical analysis of KuCoin Token (KCS) shows a bullish outlook, as all of its moving averages and technical indicators are green.

Additionally, the trading volume for KuCoin Token (KCS) has increased by 5.55% in the last day alone, reaching $1,647,723. Because of all these positive indicators, bullish analysts predict that KuCoin Token (KCS) could rise to $10.83 within Q4 of 2023. But if KuCoin continues to face serious legal trouble, KuCoin Token (KCS) may diminish in value soon.

