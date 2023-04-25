UPDATE: ACE dog rescue open day cancelled in Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 25 April 2023 • 10:53
ACE animal shelter's open day has been cancelled
This decision has been made due to the recent passing of Dirk Itterbeek, the husband of Fabienne Paques, the President & Founder of the shelter. Dirk’s funeral is set to take place on Friday, April 28, so the event has been cancelled.
We extend our condolences to Fabienne and her family during this difficult time.
