Walking warriors: Darkness into Light brings iconic charity walk back to Estepona

By Betty Henderson • 25 April 2023 • 13:00

Walkers catch a delightful sunrise on the Darkness into Light charity walk. Photo credit: Darkness into Light (via Facebook)

PREPARE to don a yellow shirt and join the Darkness Into Light mental health organisation on Saturday, May 6 for their annual charity walk, raising funds for those in suicidal crisis or self-harming on the Costa Del Sol.

On Saturday, May 6 at 6am, join walkers at Blue Dolphin Beach Restaurant in Estepona to show your support for mental health awareness and make a positive difference in your community.

The walk along the coast in the early hours offers a heartwarming experience, uniting a community to support mental health. This year’s walk promises to be a wonderful experience, filled with lovely people coming together early in the morning to walk from darkness into light to support others.

Darkness Into Light has the power to turn darkness into light, and every person who participates in the walk can be that light. The charity partner on the coast is Afesol Salud Mental, which helps people through their darkest moments and into the light.

Thanks to Darkness Into Light’s efforts, the local council donated a 1000-metre squared building to Afesol, which is currently used as a day centre for 30 day users with mental illness. They have also raised a staggering €50,000 to furnish another day centre in Estepona, set to open in June.

Darkness Into Light also raises awareness about mental health in schools, making it a fantastic cause to support.

To register for the charity walk, visit the Facebook page “Darkness into Light Costa del Sol” or visit their website.

If you can’t make it to the walk but still want to support this global movement, you can make a donation via the link provided. With 36 charities in 22 countries, Darkness Into Light is making a difference all around the world. The organisation began in Dublin in 2009 with just 400 people, and now more than 200,000 participants worldwide put on a yellow t-shirt and walk in solidarity before dawn.

The Costa del Sol walk began in 2016 with a group of 17 friends, and now there are three walks on the coast as the event heads into its eighth year. Darkness Into Light can also help set walkers up with their own event if they live too far from existing walk locations or design their own challenge depending on their wishes.