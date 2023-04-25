By Julia Cameron • 25 April 2023 • 12:04
Woman crowdfunds the cash to replace the 13 teeth she pulled out herself.
Credit: Movidagrafica/Pixabay.com
Danielle had put up with the pain and discomfort of gum disease for years. But although her teeth weren’t decaying, they were loose and falling out.
She tried to find a dentist near her Suffolk home, but she said I was in a “dental desert – an area where no dentists offer NHS care, and I couldn’t afford the thousands of pounds of private treatment needed to fix my teeth.”
Last year she told reporters that she no longer smiled and had stopped going out or socialising. “I won’t go out and meet new people. I avoid crowded situations. I walk with my head down all the time.” She said.
“I am 42 years old, and I can’t eat or drink. I’m on painkillers every day. I’m not a 90-year-old woman. This shouldn’t be happening to me now.”
Her damaged gums were so severe that at one point last year, she ended up in hospital for three weeks because of a gum infection.
Over a period of time, she extracted 13 teeth herself and then a friend suggested she set up a crowdfunding page to pay for a new set of dentures. The page raised around £2,500 and with further donations from her mother’s church, she was able to have new dentures fitted.
Ms Watts went on to say “Now I’ve got a mouthful of teeth, which feels amazing. I’m not ashamed anymore.”
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
