Woman finds hidden camera in Airbnb bathroom

By Max Greenhalgh • 25 April 2023 • 9:41

A Canadian woman found a camera hidden in a plug socket inside the bathroom of her Airbnb rental.

Kennedy, a Canadian woman who rented a house through Airbnb for a friend’s birthday celebrations was shocked when she discovered a hidden camera inside a plug socket in the bathroom aimed at the shower.

Detailing her discovery on TikTok Kennedy explained how one of her friends felt uneasy in the house and had a feeling they were being watched. Her friend decided to put her mind at ease by looking for something out of place.

“She looked in every single shower head, all the picture frames, door knobs, everywhere in the house for a camera and she found one in the bathroom”

Continuing on her TikTok post Kennedy said: “One of the outlets was faced directly to the shower. First of all the outlet didn’t work, you couldn’t plug anything into it.”

After a closer look, Kennedy and her friends saw a mini-camera had been placed in the plug, facing the shower.

 Kennedy continued: “We freaked out and called the cops”

When the police arrived, they searched the property and took the camera away for analysis.

Kennedy said the moral of her story is to look for cameras in your Airbnb and always listen to your friends.

