By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 20:51

Image of Ispace's HAKUTO_R probe. Credit: Twitter@ispace_HAKUTO-R

Japan’s Hakaruto-R, the first private probe to the Moon lost connection with Earth after entering its lunar orbit.

The first private mission to the Moon lost connection with Earth today, Tuesday, April 25. After several months of space travel and manoeuvring, Ispace’s Japanese Hakaruto-R probe appeared to have successfully entered the lunar atmosphere, but then it is unclear what happened to it.

Mission control in Tokyo reported losing contact with the spacecraft just as it landed on the Moon’s surface. The cause of what happened is not known at this stage. It is not clear whether it was a connection problem or whether it was the spacecraft itself that was blown to pieces during the descent.

In a tweet, the company wrote: “The private lunar exploration program “HAKUTO-R” Mission 1 lander was scheduled to land on the moon for the first time in the world as a private company at 1:40 on April 26, 2023 (Japan time). The mission control centre (control room) in Nihonbashi, Tokyo has not been able to confirm the success or failure of the lander landing on the moon”.

It continued: “We are continuing to work in the control room to ascertain the current status of the lander. We will inform you of the details as soon as we can confirm the new situation”.

Ispace’s Japanese Hakaruto-R probe was due to land at around 18:15 CET in the Atlas crater, a hitherto unexplored part of the lunar geography. Its most immediate objective was to carry two small robots over the lunar soil.

The first, barely eight centimetres in diameter and weighing 250 grams, was manufactured by the Japanese Space Agency and the toy company Takara Tomy.

A second one, weighing 10kg, was built in the United Arab Emirates. The condition of these two instruments is also unknown at this time. Their status depends on how Hakaruto-R is doing.

Beyond Tuesday’s mission, the Japanese company responsible for this project hopes to inaugurate a: “new era of the space economy. The Moon could revolutionise everything from building construction and energy extraction to agriculture, medicine and tourism”, said the Asian company during the presentation of their space programme.

Ispace planned to offer the possibility of transporting scientific missions that require microgravity conditions to artistic, educational, and commercial projects that would like to walk on lunar soil.

The mission lifted off just over four months ago from SpaceX’s Texas space centre aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The assembly of this mission involved different players in the aerospace industry, as reported by elperiodico.com.

Barely the size of a refrigerator, the probe was designed by the Japanese company Ispace and included tools from the US laboratory, Draper, before being assembled by the European company Ariane. The European Space Agency (ESA) was responsible for maintaining communication between the probe and the control centre in Tokyo.