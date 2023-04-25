By Max Greenhalgh • 25 April 2023 • 11:07

Wrongly convicted man freed and meets pen pal of 25 years Photo by Bjoern Wylezich Shutterstock.com

A man wrongly imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit has been released after 25 years and will meet a pen pal who he exchanged letters with for almost his entire sentence.

Lamar Johnson, 49, had his conviction overturned earlier this year in a court in Missouri.

For almost his entire sentence Ginny Schrappen had swapped letters with Johnson in which he asserted his innocence.

Thanks to the Midwest Innocence Project, which built a new case around proving Johnson was miles away from the murder scene on the night of the crime, he is now a free man.

Since his release, Johnson, 49, has been engaging in several activities but meeting his dear friend was right at the top of his list.

According to CBS, after Johnson arrived at her home, the 80-year-old Schrappen gave him a hug, a kiss on the cheek, a tour of her place, a box of his favourite cereal – and one final letter.

Johnson expressed his gratefulness to Schrappen for believing in him when so many others didn’t.

“Especially when somebody is innocent, you want someone to believe in you, because when you have people who believe in you and they won’t give up on you, then it makes it harder for you to give up on yourself.”