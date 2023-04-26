16-year-old girl found dead near prestigious High Wycombe boarding school

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 22:26
Tragedy at renowned girls' school.
Credit: wycombeabbey.com
Police have confirmed that on Friday, April 21, a 16-year-old girl, named Caitlyn Scott-Lee, was found dead near Wycombe Abbey School, Buckinghamshire, just before midnight, according to the Evening Standard.
Established in 1896, Wycombe Abbey School is a highly esteemed girls’ boarding school and has regularly been rated as one of the top all-girls schools for academic results. It is believed that the eldest daughter of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is one of its pupils, with fees costing up to £44,100 per year.
A statement by law enforcement authorities said, ‘Thames Valley Police was called to the Wycombe Abbey School at around 11.40 pm on Friday after a 16-year-old girl was sadly found to have died.’
‘Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’ Reports indicate that the teenager was discovered in a wooded area near the playing fields.
Former students of the prestigious school include actress Sally Phillips, CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward and Mary Wakefield the wife of Dominic Cummings.
The school has come under criticism recently after allegedly focusing on academic achievements rather than the well-being of its students.
The school is no stranger to tragedy. In 2019 two of its students died, Iris Goldsmith, aged 15, was killed during the school holidays and 17-year-old Ekaterina Tsukanova was found dead at her father’s property.
Wycombe Abbey School has declined to comment on this latest calamity.
