82-year-old comedy actor and star of Royle Family is dead

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 19:22
Peter Martin, who in one of his many TV roles as Joe Carroll was a familiar sight to fans of the long-running British sit-com The Royle Family, has sadly passed away aged 82, on April 26, according to The Daily Mail, today.
He is also known for his part in Emmerdale as the character, Len Reynolds in which he appeared between 2001 to 2007.
Peter was born in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, in December 1941, rather than his family’s home in Hull, due to the heavy bombing that the East Yorkshire town suffered in the second world war.
The much-loved comedy actor was one of those ever-present faces in British comedy appearing in such shows as, Coronation Street and All Creatures Great and Small, The Beiderbecke Tapes, Victoria Wood and Chucklevision, and not forgetting the famous Jewson builders adverts in the 1980s
In 1996 he also starred alongside Pete Postlethwaite and Ewan McGregor in the movie Brassed Off.
Friends of the actor paid their respects on Facebook, Dave Shann, wrote, ‘My friend, drinking partner, fishing buddy passed away on Wednesday morning. Very sad, many of you will know him from TV. RIP Peter Martin, we had some great laughs.’
‘Such a gentleman and kind soul. Rest in Peace, Pete, you will be missed greatly,’ from Terina Kiss.
Another one with fond memories, Fiona Teesdale said, ‘Very sad, enjoyed his company, will be missed.’
