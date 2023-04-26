Aave reigns in the decentralised Money Market as Sparklo (SPRK) introduces the decentralised Metal Market

By Guest Writer • 26 April 2023 • 10:12

Aave is one of the largest money markets on blockchain. The demand for borrowing and lending cryptocurrencies was huge, and Aave took the leap to solve these needs. Now, investors are also shifting their focus to solve a new demand—the decentralized trading of precious metals.

Thanks to Sparklo, this will be soon available, and now is an excellent time to take advantage of their presale as they enter the crypto world.

Aave Launches its Third Lending Protocol on zkEVM

When Aave (AAVE) entered the crypto world, it decentralised the money market and enabled users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies through the platform. Additionally, depositors avail liquidity and are also able to earn interest on crypto assets.

In a nutshell, Aave is a decentralised finance (DeFi) that works like a bank but without intermediaries. Its protocol, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, has an algorithm that decides the interest rates for lenders and borrowers on its own.

With the liquidity from depositors, the platform calculates the amount they earn and manages their withdrawals. For borrowers, the amount they can borrow and interest is calculated from the pooled amount.

The Aave platform helps the lending ecosystem by:

Providing stable interests for borrowers

Providing flash loans where users can get quick approvals on loans without collateral.

Its token, Aave (AAVE), is used in voting and decision-making in the Aave improvement proposals. Recently, Aave proposed launching its third version of the lending protocol. In the voting that ended on April 16th, a huge majority of the Aave (AAVE) community approved the “temperature check” plan to deploy Aave on zkEVM (zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine).

This launch will also support Ether and the USD Coin. While Aave continues to make moves in the money market, Sparklo (SPRK) seeks to bring the metal market to blockchain.

Sparklo (SPRK) Brings the Metal Market to Blockchain

Sparklo will be the first blockchain trading platform specialising in 3 precious metals—silver, gold, and platinum. The blockchain will provide a decentralised platform to enable trading without intermediaries.

Essentially, the silver, gold, and platinum assets will be tokenised on the blockchain so that each asset will be represented by a Sparklo token.

Each token will have a unique identifier for a secure record of ownership. All the silver, gold, and platinum will be stored in special vaults, and the bar list (list like a bank statement showing account holders) will be maintained by Sparklo.

In simple terms, Sparklo has made trading in the metal market simpler and available in blockchain. They seek to solve 2 problems:

Introduce economies of scale so participants can buy, sell, and store their precious metal assets at wholesale prices.

Connect buyers and sellers to a simpler platform without the usual intermediaries—banks and brokers.

Without having to go through intermediaries to buy and sell their metal assets, investors will save on costs, meaning they will yield more gains in their transactions.

Furthermore, Sparklo provides fractional ownership, which allows investors to partly own the metal they want to invest in, thus lowering the entry barrier.This also allows investors to spread their investment across various metals.

Sparklo is currently on a presale price offer of only $0.015. Investors are taking advantage of its growth potential to invest early in the project.

The Sparklo team has confirmed that the Interfi Network has already edited them. The Sparklo team is also processing a KYC application; the results will be posted later this month.

