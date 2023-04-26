Feast your senses: Algarrobo restaurant to host charity lunch featuring Indonesian spread

By Betty Henderson • 26 April 2023 • 16:00

The event will fund the charity’s ‘puppy house’ facility Photo credit: MJM Puppyhouse Spain (via Facebook)

PREPARE for a tantalising culinary experience in Algarrobo-Costa as one restaurant gears up to host a one-of-a-kind feast for a great cause! The BaoBab Beach House Restaurant is all set to put on a charity lunch featuring a mouthwatering spread of Indonesian cuisine that’s sure to delight guests.

The event, which is scheduled to take place at 2pm on Monday, May 29, is being held in support of MJM animal rescue, a non-profit organisation that tirelessly works towards rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need.

The talented chef Kathy Berg will be at the helm of the kitchen, cooking up a storm and dishing out some delectable Indonesian delights that will have guests coming back for more. Organisers are also offering an exciting lottery activity during the meal which will help to raise funds to house the shelter’s dogs.

Tickets for the meal cost €20, which includes a sumptuous meal at the charity lunch and will help to support a noble cause. Drinks are not included in the ticket price.

Tickets can be purchased from the MJM charity shop on Calle Río, 25 in Torre del Mar or at the restaurant itself located on the Paseo Maritimo.

Supporters can also check out MJM Puppyhouse Spain’s page on Facebook for more information about their animal rescue work. The shelter are currently raising funds to try to build more accommodation for the dogs in their care.