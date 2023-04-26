Apartment block owners in Malaga worried about security

By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 10:20

Apartment blocks owners in Malaga worried about security Credit:Antonio from Mijas, España/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Residents in the centre of Malaga are worried about security.

They are nervous about security in their apartment blocks after owners of tourist apartments are leaving padlocked boxes with keys to the common ways of apartment blocks for tourists to pick up.

The residents say that the boxes can be “within reach of anyone.”

The police say they will come out and take away the padlocks and boxes because they are an improper use of public roads.

The padlocks are usually placed close to the entrance doors of the apartment blocks so the tourists renting an apartment can get into the block without having to wait for the owner.

Social media reports say that the devices are becoming more and more popular and can be opened with a numerical code. In some cases, the community within the apartments have not been told that this method of handing over keys is being used.

The residents of the blocks that are affected, have spent years battling against the increasing number of apartments being used for tourism saying it is “the tip of the iceberg, one more symptom of a disease.”

Carlos Carrera, the president of the Old Centre Neighbourhood Association said, “These boxes cause tremendous insecurity, that the keys to the common areas, to your portal, are in systems that are not completely secure, having access to your building in a padlock placed on a fence or on the wall, within reach from anyone who can force or obtain it, doesn’t reassure anyone.”

He also complained about damage to the building where padlock owners are drilling into walls to fix the padlocks and boxes.

Sr Carrera also said residents were unhappy that their residential homes in Malaga had been turned into tourist apartment blocks.