London black cabs to carry bandages for knife victims

By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 12:04

The black cabs will carry emergency medical-grade bandages to help the victims of knife crime.

The military-grade emergency bandages are being given to Black Cab drivers throughout the capital for free by the charity Rapaid.

The aim is to have 5,000 in circulation by the end of the year, but this week 500 drivers will get the emergency bandages to keep in their cabs.

They can be used to stop catastrophic blood loss from stabbings and don’t need any medical training to use.

Cabs will have a green windscreen sticker on display which will inform the emergency services or first responders like police officers or off-duty doctors and nurses that they have the kit in the cab. Each kit contains four bandages.

Military-grade bandages are used in the UK and by the US military forces on the battlefield to stem “serious bleed” injuries.

The scheme came from an idea by former special forces soldier Alex Chivers while he was serving as a firearms officer with the Wiltshire Police. He thought of it when a series of mass terror attacks were taking place including Borough Market, Westminster Bridge and the Bataclan nightclub in Paris.

He had some bandages put into cabs in Manchester and then expanded the scheme to cover Oxford, Swindon, and Exeter.

While talking to the Evening Standard, he said “You can bleed to death in under five minutes if you have a serious haemorrhage. This is designed for the first five or ten “golden minutes” before specialist help arrives.”

Stve McNamara the general secretary of The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association said “We know cabbies often stop to assist people in distress and help keep Londoners safe when the worst happens, now they will be better equipped to do so.”