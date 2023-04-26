Bomb scare as Kent shopping centre is locked-down

By John Ensor • 26 April 2023 • 18:22
Bomb scare: Kent shopping area evacuated.
At about 12.15 pm today, April 26 the alarm was sounded as shoppers were evacuated from Prospect Place retail park in Dartford, Kent, according to Kent Online.
In the interests of public safety police have cordoned off an area of 100m at the car park entrance, leaving vehicles at a standstill.
One eyewitness who had stopped to take a coffee break said: ‘I was just having a drink when a man in a Hi-vis came in and the whole place was being evacuated within three minutes.
‘I looked up the road and saw police blocking the entrance of the retail park and putting blue and white tape up.
‘There is a blue car in the cordon with a bag and satchel next to it officers were looking at.’
A police spokesperson confirmed the area had been closed down ‘following the discovery of a suspicious package.’
A nearby Kwikfit, which was also closed by authorities was told by officers to expect a four-hour wait before they could consider re-opening.
One of its employees, Lewis Perry said, ‘they came in at around about 11 and told us we had to get out because of a suspicious package.
‘I looked out the window and could see people being escorted out of Pizza Hut.
‘Police were taking their car keys from them and driving cars out of the car park themselves.’
The scene of the incident has also been attended by British Army bomb squad experts and an explosive disposal robot has been deployed.
