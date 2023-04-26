BREAKING NEWS: Joe Calzaghe’s Ex girlfriend facing jail in the UK

By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 12:47

Joe Calzaghe’s Ex girlfriend facing jail-

Jo Emma Larvin, 44 who is Joe Calzaghe’s former girlfriend faces jail time in the UK.

The boxer’s ex-girlfriend has been accused of helping to smuggle suitcases full of cash from the UK to Dubai.

She twice smuggled money into Dubai. The first time she was accompanied by her friend Amy Harrison as they took 2.2m into Dubai in seven suitcases.

The second time she travelled with her partner, Jonathan Johnson, 55 when they used holiday items to disguise the cash which was hidden in eight suitcases.

The model who now says she is a safari specialist and wildlife photographer denied she had done anything wrong. She said she believed the money was for the UAE Embassy.

Larvin, Johnson and Harrison, together with a fourth defendant, Beatrice Audy 26, of Fulham all denied the charges heard in London.

Judge Sarah Paneth granted each defendant bail ahead of sentencing as she said, “I do not see any of you as a flight risk, otherwise I would not be granting you bail.”

A fifth person, Liam Rabone, 29 was cleared of removing criminal property. He told the court “I would never have gone to two international airports knowing it was part of a crime syndicate.”

Amounts over 10,000 Euros (£8,860) leaving the EU has to be declared to HMRC, the defendants had suitcases containing up to £500,000.

Each courier was paid £3,000 for the trip plus expenses to Dubai. Larvin is known to have sent a message to her partner on the first trip saying she was “in at the deep end.”