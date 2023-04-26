By Imran Khan • 26 April 2023 • 13:25

BREAKING: Several teenagers arrested in UK after STUDENT from University of Northampton murdered

Northampton Police have arrested seven teenagers as they investigate the murder of a University of Northampton student who was stabbed.

Police in Northampton have arrested seven teenagers after a 19-year-old student from the University of Northampton was murdered.

According to a recent statement by Northampton Police, “Four people were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident and three more people have been arrested since”.

Officials said that “Four of them (two men aged 19 and two women aged 18) have been released on police bail pending further enquiries, and the remaining three (two men aged 19 and a man aged 18) remain in police custody at this time”.

Police reports state that the male student was stabbed at about 8.40 pm on Sunday, April 23, on New South Bridge Road, following an incident on the University campus.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and tried to save the teenager, who later died on the spot.

“This continues to be an exceptionally fast-paced investigation with detectives following multiple lines of enquiry in order to piece together the events which led to the death of this young man”; said Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, who is a Senior Investigating Officer.

Barnes stated, “Specially trained officers continue to support the family of this young man and we remain committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice”.

He also said, “I would continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and speak to us. You can do so by calling 101 or you can contact us completely anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111”.

Police have also said that neighbourhood policing officers will continue to carry out extra patrols in the New South Bridge Road area of Northampton to offer reassurance to the local community.