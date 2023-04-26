Case of malfunctioning Swedish rocket that crashed in Norwegian territory being taken ‘very seriously’

By Chris King • 26 April 2023 • 0:05

Image of the Skylark rocket launch at Esrange. Credit: Wikipedia - By Gaelen Marsden - Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5

A research rocket launched by the Sweden Space Corporation (SSC) malfunctioned and ended up coming down inside Norwegian territory.

A malfunctioning Swedish rocket that accidentally crashed in Norwegian territory is the subject of an investigation this Tuesday, April 25. The research projectile was launched on Monday 24, by the Sweden Space Corporation (SSC) as reported by Sky News.

It blasted off at around 7:20am local time from the Esrange Space Centre in Jukkasjärvi, near Kiruna in northern Sweden. The objective was to conduct an experiment on weightlessness in zero gravity. Reaching an altitude of 250km (155 miles) the rocket apparently veered off course.

According to the SSC, its trajectory took it further west than had been calculated, resulting in coming down around 40km northwest of its intended landing location just inside Swedish territory. The rocket ended up some 15km (9.3 miles) across the border with Norway in a mountainous region.

Philip Ohlsson from SSC explained that it landed: “10km from the closest settlement”, in an uninhabited region. He pointed out that in the event of such events, the company had procedures in place. Both the Swedish and Norwegian governments were informed of the incident immediately he added.

The SSC is said to be investigating the circumstances surrounding the rocket’s change of trajectory. It is also planning to recover the payload.

Speaking with the Norwegian news website NRK, Lennart Poromaa, the head of Esrange Space Centre, insisted that prior notice of the launch had been given to Norwegian defence officials. It was subsequently confirmed to NKR by the Norwegian armed forces’ operational headquarters that they had indeed received two notifications from the Swedish side.

According to reports, “any unauthorised activity” on its side of the border is always taken ‘very seriously’ by the Norwegian foreign ministry.