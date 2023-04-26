By Julia Cameron • 26 April 2023 • 8:02

Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad. Credit: Matteo Chinellato/Shutterstock.com

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, Erin Darke have become parents after more than a decade together.

33-year-old Radcliffe first met actress Erin Darke, 38 when they worked together on the drama Kill Your Darlings.

He was photographed in New York on Monday pushing a navy-coloured pram while his girlfriend walked beside him. He wore a baseball cap and a face mask in order to keep a low profile.

A representative from Radcliffe confirmed the baby news in March and at the time a spokesperson said “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame as a child aged 12, playing the character of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter films. He has played the Harry Potter character in seven sequels.

He has received a number of awards throughout his career. In 2022 he was awarded Best Villain in the MTV Movie Awards for The Lost City and In 2023 he was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie at the Critic’s Choice Television Awards for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.